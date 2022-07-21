Steph Curry Is Going Viral For What He Said About LeBron James

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hosted the ESPYS, and he had a lot of hilarious jokes during the night.

One of them was about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who was host in 2007.

"I am the second NBA player to host this award show, which is kind of crazy to think about," Curry said. "LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007, after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, but they were not good enough to beat the San Antonio Spurs, who had Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili.

That feels like a distant memory considering the fact that James has been to the NBA Finals ten times during his legendary career.

He did not make his return to the Finals (after 2007) until 2011 with the Miami Heat, but he then made it eight times in a row.

After four trips and his first two titles with the Heat, he returned to Cleveland and won another title and made another four trips.

In 2020, he made his tenth trip to the NBA Finals and won his fourth NBA Championship.

As for Curry, he has been to the NBA Finals six times, and they all came in the last eight seasons.

Last month, he won his fourth title when the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

Prior to 2020 and 2021, they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.