Skip to main content
Steph Curry Is Going Viral For What He Said About LeBron James

Steph Curry Is Going Viral For What He Said About LeBron James

Golden State Warriors superstar made a joke about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at the ESPYS.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hosted the ESPYS, and he had a lot of hilarious jokes during the night. 

One of them was about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who was host in 2007.  

"I am the second NBA player to host this award show, which is kind of crazy to think about," Curry said. "LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007, after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, but they were not good enough to beat the San Antonio Spurs, who had Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili. 

That feels like a distant memory considering the fact that James has been to the NBA Finals ten times during his legendary career.  

He did not make his return to the Finals (after 2007) until 2011 with the Miami Heat, but he then made it eight times in a row. 

After four trips and his first two titles with the Heat, he returned to Cleveland and won another title and made another four trips. 

In 2020, he made his tenth trip to the NBA Finals and won his fourth NBA Championship.

As for Curry, he has been to the NBA Finals six times, and they all came in the last eight seasons. 

Last month, he won his fourth title when the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games. 

Prior to 2020 and 2021, they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

USATSI_18702725_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel5 minutes ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Is Going Viral For What He Said About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18583141_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

Update Given On Trail Blazers' Rookie Shaedon Sharpe

By Brett Siegel22 minutes ago
USATSI_18081992_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Draymond Green's Joke About The Los Angeles Clippers

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18224871_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_10364645_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Joke About Tom Brady

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Something On Thursday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17328376_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Trade Scenarios That Utah Could Pursue Involving All-Star Donovan Mitchell

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18061505_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Mac McClung Tweeted After Signing With The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago