Steph Curry Reveals A Promise He Made To His Mom

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry met with the media on Monday. They will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

On Monday, news came out that Steph Curry had officially graduated from college (Davidson).

Curry was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after playing three seasons of college basketball, so he had not graduated.

The two-time NBA MVP described what it was like to watch live stream graduation, and revealed that he had made a promise to his mom and his coach after his junior year that he would graduate.

Curry has had quite the NBA career as he is also a three-time NBA Champion, and considered the greatest shooter to ever live, in addition to his MVP's and his eight trips to the All-Star Game.

The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, and they will host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

They beat the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first-round, and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second-round.

Related stories on NBA basketball