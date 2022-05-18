Steph Curry Reveals A Promise He Made To His Mom
On Monday, news came out that Steph Curry had officially graduated from college (Davidson).
Curry was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after playing three seasons of college basketball, so he had not graduated.
The two-time NBA MVP described what it was like to watch live stream graduation, and revealed that he had made a promise to his mom and his coach after his junior year that he would graduate.
Curry has had quite the NBA career as he is also a three-time NBA Champion, and considered the greatest shooter to ever live, in addition to his MVP's and his eight trips to the All-Star Game.
The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, and they will host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
They beat the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first-round, and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second-round.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.