Skip to main content

Steph Curry Reveals A Promise He Made To His Mom

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry met with the media on Monday. They will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

On Monday, news came out that Steph Curry had officially graduated from college (Davidson).  

Curry was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after playing three seasons of college basketball, so he had not graduated. 

The two-time NBA MVP described what it was like to watch live stream graduation, and revealed that he had made a promise to his mom and his coach after his junior year that he would graduate. 

Curry has had quite the NBA career as he is also a three-time NBA Champion, and considered the greatest shooter to ever live, in addition to his MVP's and his eight trips to the All-Star Game. 

The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, and they will host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.  

They beat the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first-round, and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second-round. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17898209_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals A Promise He Made To His Mom

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17533293_168388303_lowres
Rumors

NBA Trades That Could Begin To Form Post-NBA Lottery

By Brett Siegel6 minutes ago
USATSI_15541217_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Luka Doncic Said About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18289731_168388303_lowres
Draft

Top Draft Prospect Paolo Banchero Claims He's The Best Overall Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
NBA draft combine scrimmage
Draft

NBA Draft Combine: Scrimmage Schedule and Rosters

By Scott Agness2 hours ago
USATSI_18288853_168388303_lowres
Draft

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Combine: Schedule, Participants and Draft Order

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
2022 NBA Draft Lottery
Draft

Pacers Secure First Single-Digit Pick in 33 Years, President Kevin Pritchard Says 'We Like the Sixth Pick'

By Scott Agness2 hours ago
USATSI_12511730_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted After Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18106478_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago