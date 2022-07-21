Here's The Photo Steph Curry Tweeted Before Hosting The ESPYS

Steph Curry is hosting the ESPYS on Wednesday evening, and before he went on stage the four-time NBA Champion posted a photo.

The post is getting a lot of traction, and has over 11,000 likes in less than one hour.

Curry is coming off another fantastic season, and when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, it was the Warriors fourth time winning a title in the last eight seasons.

They have also been to the NBA Finals six times in those eight seasons, and they have established themselves as one of the best dynasties in the history of the league.

Curry won his first Finals MVP Award this season (Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant had won the previous three from the Warriors), so he adds another big accolade to his future first ballot Hall of Fame career.

In 2020 and 2021 the Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs, but prior to that they had been to the Finals five times in a row.

Five-time NBA All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson had missed both of those seasons due to injuries, and he returned to the starting lineup for the first time in over two seasons during the middle of the regular season.

One of the scariest things for other teams around the league should be the fact that 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman did not even play in a game for the Warriors this season due to injury.

With him back, they could be even better next season.