Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Curry tweeted out a video and wrote: "That time of year!! @underrated #SZN4 is here. ALL new cities to Make Them Believe… Atlanta, Vegas, Seattle and Philly But you know we had to keep the championship in the Bay. Sounds familiar?! Ha! Registration now open"

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship last month when they beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

This was their fourth title in the last eight years, and their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight years.

Prior to missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they had been to the Finals five times in a row.

In addition to winning the title, it was the first time that Curry had won the Finals MVP (in 2015 Andre Iguodala won the award, while Kevin Durant won it in 2017 and 2018).

