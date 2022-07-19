Skip to main content
Steph Curry Tweets Viral Photo

Steph Curry Tweets Viral Photo

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry tweeted out a photo and the post has gone viral.

Curry posted a photo of his folder for hosting the ESPYS, which will take place on July 20, in Los Angeles, California. 

Curry posted a photo of his folder for hosting the ESPYS, which will take place on July 20, in Los Angeles, California. 

The ESPYS is always a cool event, and to see Curry host it after winning the NBA Championship just one month ago will be very entertaining for NBA fans. 

Curry led the Warriors to their fourth title in the last eight seasons when they beat the  Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.  

The team had missed the playoffs for the two previous seasons, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row.  

Therefore, they have been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done in that span.  

Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, and in the 2022 NBA Finals he won his first career Finals MVP. 

The Warriors have been one of the best dynasties in NBA history, and Curry is still just 34-years-old so they are far from finished. 

Klay Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but he returned in the middle of the regular season. 

He will now have the entire offseason to prepare without having to rehab, so he will likely be even better this season.

In addition, the Warriors did not even have 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman play in a game last season (due to injury). 

Therefore, there is good reason to believe the Warriors will be even better next season. 

