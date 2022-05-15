Massive News About Steph Curry On Sunday

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriros have announced that Steph Curry has graduated from college. The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round of the playoffs, and they will face off either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors announced that two-time MVP Steph Curry is officially a college graduate.

The Warriors tweet said: "13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad. Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022!"

Curry was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after spending three years at Davidson.

The future Basketball Hall of Famer has spent his entire career with the Warriors, and has made five NBA Finals and won three titles.

The Warriors are currently in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and they beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round and the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round.

Now, they are in the Western Conference Finals, and they are waiting on the winner of the second-round series between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriros had missed the NBA Playoffs for the last two seasons, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals in five straight seasons.

