Good News Emerges on NBA Standout After Injury Scare
Alex Sarr became the second NBA player to get ruled out for the remainder of EuroBasket due to an injury.
On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards’ former second pick was officially ruled out with a calf injury, according to an announcement from his national team.
via @GregFinberg: Wizards F Alex Sarr will miss the rest of EuroBasket with a calf injury, France announced.
Sarr missed France’s last game with a calf muscle injury that will now hold him out for the remainder of the tournament.
While Sarr’s setback didn’t seem severe initially, the fact that he couldn’t finish the overseas tournament did generate some worry. However, The Athletic’s Josh Robbins followed up with a positive report regarding the soon-to-be second-year forward.
via @JoshuaBRobbins: Although Alex Sarr will miss the remainder of the EuroBasket tournament because of a left calf injury, Wizards officials expect that he'll be ready for the start of the season, a team source said. The injury will not require surgery.
The French standout is entering a critical second season in the NBA. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, Sarr was gaining attention as a potential first-overall pick.
Although the Atlanta Hawks passed on him at No. 1, Sarr was quickly selected by the Washington Wizards to become the second pick. Being in that position, Sarr was a starter for all 67 games he played. The veteran forward averaged 27 minutes of action on the court.
Throughout his rookie season, Sarr posted averages of 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 39 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. When it came to Rookie of the Year voting, Sarr was fourth, trailing Jaylen Wells, Zaccharie Risacher, and the winner, Stephon Castle.
A major injury setback would’ve been a huge hit for Sarr, who still has plenty to prove after getting taken so high in last year’s draft. Fortunately for him, he doesn’t seem to be dealing with anything overly concerning.
Last season, the Wizards struggled mightily, finishing 15th in the Eastern Conference. With an 18-64 record, Washington had high odds once again. Unfortunately for them, they didn’t win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Instead, Washington landed the sixth pick, which became Tre Johnson out of Texas.
The Wizards remain a rebuilding roster, with a focus on development. The 2025-2026 season will give the NBA a good look at the second-year center once again.