Skip to main content
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Goran Dragic has signed with the Chicago Bulls. The veteran point guard has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Goran Dragic has signed with the Chicago Bulls. The veteran point guard has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have added veteran point guard Goran Dragic. 

The deal is for one-years, $2.9 million according to Charania. 

This is a big pickup for the Bulls, because star point guard Lonzo Ball had a season-ending injury during the regular season.  

Ball had been playing fantastic for the Bulls, but after his injury they went on a huge downward trajectory. 

Dragic is a former All-Star guard, who could prove to provide big insurance for the Bulls next season. 

He is 36-years-old, so he won't be able to be relied upon like he used to be, but he is still a very productive player. 

In less than 24 minutes per game, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. 

Dragic has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns over his 14-year career. 

In 2018, he made the All-Star Game as a member of the Heat, and he also helped them make the NBA Finals in 2020.

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Superstar

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Likes A Tweet From Heckler

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Did What?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13893226_168388303_lowres
News

Zion Williamson Makes Huge Decision About His Future With New Orleans

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_14108244_168388303_lowres
News

This 8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Comment To A Heckler On Twitter

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17841600_168388303_lowres
News

This 10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: This Team Is Reportedly NOT Interested In Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago