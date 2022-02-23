Goran Dragic's Status For Celtics-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at Barclays Center for their first game back since the All-Star break.

However, their new point guard Goran Dragic will not be making his debut for the team in the game.

The status of Dragic for Thursday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Dragic began his season with the Toronto Raptors, and then was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on the day of the NBA trading deadline.

After a contract buyout from the Spurs, he was able to be a free agent and sign with the team of his choosing, which was the Nets.

Dragic has played in five games this season, and is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

