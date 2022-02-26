Goran Dragic's Status For Nets-Bucks Game
Goran Dragic is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Wisconsin on Saturday evening to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, and they will likely have their new former All-Star point guard available for the matchup.
Goran Dragic, who recently signed with the Nets after being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, is listed as probable against the Bucks.
The status of Dragic for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks beat the Nets in the second round of the playoffs last season in a thrilling Game 7 matchup at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
This season the Bucks are the fourth seed in the east with a 36-24 record.
Meanwhile, the Nets are the eighth seed in the east with a 31-29 record.
