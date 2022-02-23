Goran Dragic's Status For Celtics-Nets Game
The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at Barclays Center for their first game back since the All-Star break.
However, their new point guard Goran Dragic will not be making his debut for the team in the game.
The status of Dragic for Thursday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Dragic began his season with the Toronto Raptors, and then was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on the day of the NBA trading deadline.
After a contract buyout from the Spurs, he was able to be a free agent and sign with the team of his choosing, which was the Nets.
Dragic has played in five games this season, and is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.