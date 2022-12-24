Gordon Hayward Tweets 2 Photos After The Hornets Beat The Lakers

Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 on the road in California.

The Hornets went into the fourth quarter with a ten-point lead, and even though they allowed the Lakers to score 43 points in the final period, they were able to hold on for the victory.

Veteran forward Gordon Hayward played 31 minutes and put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists on 6/9 shooting from the field.

After the game, the former Butler star sent out a tweet with two photos.

Hayward captioned his post: "Big win in LA!"

The first photo was him in the game, and the second was his pre-game outfit.

With the win, the Hornets improved to 9-24 in 33 games.

Hayward, who is in his third season with the team, is now averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest in 16 games.

The 2017 NBA All-Star is also shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are 6.0 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Following the big win over the Lakers, they will play their next game on Monday night in Portland, Oregon, against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are now 13-19 in 32 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On Christmas, they will face off with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.