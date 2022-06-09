Skip to main content

CHIPPY? Watch Scuffle In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Grant Williams and Draymond Green got into a small scuffle during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Boston.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and during the game there was a small scuffle.  

Grant Williams and Draymond Green had a small altercation and had to be separated as tempers were flaring.  

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 as the Celtics won the first game, and the Warriors won the second game in a blowout by a score of 107-88.

This is the first time that the Celtics have hosted a Finals game in over a decade (they are in the Finals for the first time since 2010).  

