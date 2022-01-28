Andrew Wiggins Is An All-Star

Skip to main content
Great News About Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors has been named an All-Star starter for the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.

Andrew Wiggins was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and had immensely high expectations. 

For years, many people believe that he has not lived up to the hype.  

However, he has a had fantastic season so far this season, and on Thursday night was announced as an All-Star game starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio.  

This is his first time being named an All-Star.  

In 44 games played he is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists.  

He is shooting an impressive 48.1% from the field, and 40.4% from the three-point range.   

One of the most impressive things has also been his outstanding defense. 

The Warriors are 35-13 in 48 games played on the season, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference.  

