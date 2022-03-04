Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Game Is Going Viral

Ja Morant had an incredible dunk in Thursday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts by a score of 120-107

However, during the game, Ja Morant had an incredible dunk that is going viral on Twitter.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Morant finished the game with 38 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The Grizzlies are having an incredible season as they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played.

They are also 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

Morant recently started in the 2022 All-Star Game last month in Cleveland, Ohio, which was his first time playing in the annual exhibition.

