Grizzlies Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Wizards

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Washington, D.C. to face off with Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.

However, they will be without several of their most important players for the game.

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Ziaire Williams have all been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Jones, Konchar, Brooks, Aldama, Adams on Sunday."

This will be the second game that Morant has missed this season, and he is in the middle of a phenomenal year averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in the 12 games he has played.

He's also on shooting the ball at a high rate (48% from the field and 41% from the three-point range.

Bane being out for the game is also noteworthy, as the former TCU star is averaging 24.7 points per contest on 45.1% shooting from the three-point range.

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Being shorthanded against the Wizards will be tough because they are off to a 7-6 start in their first 13 games.

Bradly Beal has been ruled out for the fifth straight game, but they are still in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis are coming off a game (Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz) where they combined for 54 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.