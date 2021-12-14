Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Tennessee on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are still playing without star point guard Ja Morant, but are doing very well this season at 16-11 in their first 27 games.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season with a young team after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the play-in game.

This season, they look like they are an even better team, and could once again make the playoffs in the deep Western Conference.

As for the 76ers, they come into the game with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games.

