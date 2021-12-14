Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
    Publish date:

    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
    Author:

    The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Tennessee on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.     

    The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.      

    The Grizzlies are still playing without star point guard Ja Morant, but are doing very well this season at 16-11 in their first 27 games. 

    They made the NBA Playoffs last season with a young team after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the play-in game.

    This season, they look like they are an even better team, and could once again make the playoffs in the deep Western Conference. 

    As for the 76ers, they come into the game with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17322204_168388303_lowres
    News

    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16238607
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17345572_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_13915773_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wesley Matthews And George Hill's Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17345698_168388303_lowres
    News

    DeMarcus Cousins' Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17342836_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Aaron Gordon's Injury Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    1 hour ago