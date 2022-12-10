Hawks And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hawks have ruled out Dejounte Murray, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.

Meanwhile, Trent Forrest has been upgraded to available.

The Nets have ruled out Yuta Watanabe and Nic Claxton.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Aaron Holiday, Griffin, Johnson, Capela on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Simmons on Friday."

The Hawks have been in New York City for the last few days, as they lost 113-89 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

They enter the evening with a 13-12 record in 25 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have gone 5-7 in 12 games away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Nets, they are 14-12 in 26 games and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been solid, with a 9-5 record in 14 games at Barclays Center.

After starting out slow, the Nets have been playing well over the last few weeks and have gone 7-3 in their previous ten games.

Both teams lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.