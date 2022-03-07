Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Cam Reddish's Big Game
Cam Reddish and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night in California. Reddish was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Knicks earlier this season.
The New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night in California by a score of 116-93, and Cam Reddish had his best game since joining the Knicks.
The former Duke star had 17 points and was a +22 in 25 minutes of playing time.
He began his career as the tenth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and was traded from the Hawks to the Knicks earlier this month.
On the Hawks, he had been averaging over 23 minutes of playing time per game this season, but since being traded to the Knicks, he has only been playing 14.2 minutes per game.
A lot of people were talking about Reddish on Twitter on Sunday night, and some of those tweets can be seen embedded below.
