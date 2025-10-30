Hawks' East Status in Hot Water Due to Trae Young Scare
Trae Young’s Wednesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets concluded early.
At this point, it’s safe to say that the Hawks are dealing with an injury scare, as Young would not get cleared to return to the court after being deemed questionable due to a sprained right knee.
According to a report, Young will have to undergo an MRI on Thursday.
via @ChrisBHaynes: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (sprained right knee) will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine severity of injury, league sources tell me.
The only positive for the Hawks coming out of Wednesday’s action is the fact that they pulled off the victory over the Nets. Young checked out seven minutes into the game, and at the time, he had six points, one rebound, and one assist.
The Hawks put the Nets away with a 117-112 victory, collecting their second win in five games.
The Hawks Were Poised for a Big Year…
Atlanta had one of the most praised offseasons in all of the NBA. Some of their most notable moves included the signing of Luke Kennard, the acquisition of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the pickup of Kristaps Porzingis.
After getting some new additions to surround Trae Young and Dyson Daniels with, the Hawks were viewed as a possible dark horse candidate to turn heads in a wide-open Eastern Conference. However, they’ve been off to a tough start this season.
The first matchup at home against the Toronto Raptors resulted in a blowout loss. A 22-point outing on 35 percent shooting for Trae Young couldn’t help Atlanta overcome a 138-point attack from Toronto.
The Hawks picked up their first win of the season against the Orlando Magic. When they attempted to follow up and grab two in a row, they ran into the dominant champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Atlanta took on a 17-point loss.
Prior to the Brooklyn battle, the Hawks paid a visit to the thriving Chicago Bulls. Young checked in for 34 minutes. While he dimed up the Chicago defense by producing 17 assists, his 21 points couldn’t contribute to a win. The Hawks lost 128-123.
Depending on the results of Young’s impending MRI, the Hawks could find themselves in a difficult spot. Last season, Young managed to play in 76 games for Atlanta. The 2023-2024 season was the first time he failed to play in at least 60 games. That year, the Hawks posted a .500 record in his absence.
In the six games the Hawks missed Young last season, they won four games. While that’s a positive sign, the sample size is too small for Atlanta to feel confident in getting on track and posing a threat in the East if they end up losing Young for an extended period of time. Thursday’s results will be critical.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.