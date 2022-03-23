BREAKING: NBA Legend Announces Retirement
On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced that he is retiring from basketball, and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The NBA legend turned 42-years-old on Sunday, so the announcement comes just one day after his birthday.
He has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets over his career that lasted for two decades.
Crawford is arguably the best bench player in the history of the NBA as he has won the Sixth Man of The Year Award three different times.
His career averages are 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 1,327 regular season games.
He averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game for the New York Knicks in 2008, and averaged 15.8 points per game or more in nine different seasons.
The last stop of his NBA career was when he played for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.
