Lance Stephenson's Pass Is Going Viral
Lance Stephenson had an incredible pass in Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA veteran has played for the Pacers three different times, and has also played for the Hornets, Clippers, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Lakers and Hawks.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Pacers added him earlier in the season on a ten-day contract, and later signed him for the rest of the season.
They won the game by a score of 129-98.
Currently, they are the 13th seed in the east with a 25-47 record in 72 games.
