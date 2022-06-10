Massive News To Know About Steph Curry Before Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game Steph Curry is still listed as probable.

However, Curry said that he will play in the game when he met with the media on Thursday.

In addition, (according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle), Steve Kerr said that Curry will not have a minutes restriction in the game.

Letourneau's tweet: "Stephen Curry is good to go tonight. Won’t have any minutes restriction. Kerr said Curry feels good."

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole in the series after they lost Game 3 by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday night.

