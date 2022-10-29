Heat And Kings Starting Lineups

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Saturday."

The Heat come into the game with a 2-4 record in their first six contests of the season.

They most recently played on Thursday evening in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center (they lost by a score of 123-110).

All-Star Jimmy Butler has led the way averaging 22.7 points per contest.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

However, they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

As for the Kings, they are still looking for their first win of the new season.

They have started out on a four-game losing streak.

However, in three out of their four losses, they lost by seven points or less.

They have a solid roster with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter, so they could compete for a play-in tournament spot.

Fox has had a strong start to the new season averaging 30.5 points per contest.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.