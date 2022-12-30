Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game

The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

On Friday evening, the Miami Heat will be on the road to face off with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

Before the game, the Heat announced that they have made a roster move.

Rookie Nikola Jovic has been assigned to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, so he will not be available for Friday's game.

Heat: "UPDATE: Nikola Jovic has been assigned to the @SFSkyforce."

Jovic was the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he has played in 15 games this season.

So far, he is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest in 13.6 minutes of playing time per contest.

As for the Heat, they come into the night as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.

In their most recent game, they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat 112-98 at home on Wednesday night.

They got off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season but are playing much better as of late.

Currently, the Heat are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and they have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 6-9 in 15 games outside of Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time the Heat and Nuggets have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Nuggets come into the night tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 22-12 in 34 games and a very impressive 12-3 in 15 games at home.