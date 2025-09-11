Heat's Kevin Durant Pursuit Brought Clarity on 2 Emerging NBA Talents
Kevin Durant was on the trade block as soon as the Phoenix Suns’ season ended in disappointing fashion once again. Multiple teams expressed interest in the former NBA MVP, and the Miami Heat were known to have some level of interest.
Months later, after Durant ultimately ended up with the Houston Rockets, it was revealed that while the Heat held Durant “in high regard,” there were “key members” of the organization who were against including specific players in a deal for Durant, according to the Miami Herald.
The Heat probably don’t have untouchables, but the fact that certain developing players weren’t on the table for a seasoned veteran like Durant is pretty telling.
Who Is Off the Table?
- Kel’el Ware
- Nikola Jovic
via Miami Herald: Ultimately, the Heat opted not to include Kel’el Ware (whom the Suns particularly coveted) or Nikola Jovic combined with a first-round pick swap (in addition to several other players and a 2025 first-round pick). Instead, Durant was dealt to Houston, and it would be a mild surprise if he and the Rockets don’t agree on an extension at some point. He’s eligible to sign a two-year, $118 million extension.
Ware, a former Indiana standout, was selected 15th overall by the Heat in the 2024 NBA Draft. Last season, he appeared in 64 games as a rookie, starting 36 matchups.
The rookie saw the court for 22.2 minutes per game. He made 55 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Ware even earned some playoff experience, seeing the court for 18 minutes per game in four outings. He averaged 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
As for Jovic, the 22-year-old Serbian joined the Heat as a late first-round pick during the 2022 NBA Draft. He play limited time during his rookie year, but started in 38 out of 46 games during his sophomore effort. After showing promise, Jovic earned more playing time in a reserve role last season.
In 46 games, Jovic averaged 10.7 points, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. He also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
While the Heat haven’t declared a rebuild, they have been thinking twice about including their young prospects in deals for aging veterans.
Whenever a player of Durant’s caliber hits the block, the Heat are typically expected to be in the mix. They’ll continue to struggle in those conversations if high-upside prospects are not available.