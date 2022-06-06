Skip to main content

HEATED: Watch Jaylen Brown And Draymond Green Have To Be Separated

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center, and during the game star forwards Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated.   

This game is monumental for the Warriors, because they are on the verge of falling into an 0-2 hole before heading on the road to Boston for Games 3 and 4.  

They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of Game 1, and lost the final period by an astonishing 24-points.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals, so they have the experience that the Celtics stars do not have. 

This is the first time since the 2010 season that the Celtics have been to the Finals. 

