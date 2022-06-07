Skip to main content

He'll Do What? Klay Thompson's Viral Quote Before Game 3

Klay Thompson met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and the Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors will be on the road to face off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. 

On Tuesday, star guard Klay Thompson met with the media, and something he said is going viral.  

"I'll probably just YouTube Game 6 Klay," Thompson said.  

The five-time NBA All-Star is currently in a bit of a slump as he has just 26 points in the first two games of the series, and he is also shooting 10/33 from the field.   

This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the Finals in the last eight seasons, so Thompson will likely figure it out.  

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the two squads split each game in San Francisco at the Chase Center.  

