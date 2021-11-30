Here Is The Cryptic Instagram Post Rockets' John Wall Posted
Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall sent out a video on Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Rockets guard had an interesting caption that said: "Born Ready, Been Ready‼️ #FreeMe #WallWay"
The 31-year-old has yet to play in a game this season, but is totally healthy.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday (see tweet below and read article here), that Wall met with the Rockets to talk about returning to playing for the team.
Wall had spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards, but was traded in the summer of 2020 to the Rockets in a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Wizards.
The Rockets were the worst team in the NBA last season, and are 4-16 this season.
Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game for the Rockets last season.
