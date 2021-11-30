Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Here Is The Cryptic Instagram Post Rockets' John Wall Posted
    Here Is The Cryptic Instagram Post Rockets' John Wall Posted

    John Wall of the Houston Rockets posted a video to Instagram.
    Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall sent out a video on Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    The Rockets guard had an interesting caption that said: "Born Ready, Been Ready‼️ #FreeMe #WallWay"

    The 31-year-old has yet to play in a game this season, but is totally healthy. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday (see tweet below and read article here), that Wall met with the Rockets to talk about returning to playing for the team.

    Wall had spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards, but was traded in the summer of 2020 to the Rockets in a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Wizards. 

    The Rockets were the worst team in the NBA last season, and are 4-16 this season. 

    Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game for the Rockets last season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

