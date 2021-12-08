Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Win On Monday Night
    On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic.
    The Golden State Warriors picked up their 20th win of the season when they defeated the Orlando Magic 126-95 in San Francisco. 

    The 20-4 record of the Warriors is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best in the entire NBA. 

    As for the Magic, they fell to 5-20 on the season in their first 25 games.

    Steph Curry continued his hot start to the season scoring 31 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out eight assists. 

    Curry made seven three-pointers on the evening, which now has him just 16 three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers. 

    "I know what the situation is," Curry said postgame to reporters. "Always just play the game, and I obviously know, closing in, but try to not let it creep into how you play just enjoy the journey to get there because it does mean a lot to me as I do get closer."

    The full clip of Curry speaking postgame can be watched here.       

