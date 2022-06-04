Skip to main content

Here's How The Celtics Could Have Had A Big 3 Of Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics could have drafted Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Celtics are currently in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, and they won Game 1 on Thursday night in California.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams at drafting over the last seven years, because they have been able to get Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all through the NBA Draft. 

Tatum and Brown were used with picks that they acquired in trades, which makes it even more impressive what they have been able to do. 

What's even more interesting is that in 2014 the Celtics (and everyone else in the league) could have drafted Nikola Jokic.

The two-time NBA MVP was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.  

The Celtics had two picks in that draft (6th overall and 17th overall), so they could have easily traded back and drafted Jokic. 

Hindsight is always 20/20, but the fact that they could have had a big-three of Jokic, Tatum and Brown is something that cannot be overlooked. 

Currently, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals and they have a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

