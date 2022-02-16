Here's The Awesome Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and after the game the two-time MVP sent out a tweet with a photo.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks improved to 36-23 on the season with the win, which moved them up to the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 20-10 in the 30 games that they have played at home.

After winning the NBA title last season, they are once again one of the best teams in the NBA.

As for the Pacers, they have had a rough season and fell to 19-40 with the loss, which currently has them as the 13th seed in the east.

