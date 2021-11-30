Here's The Four Photos Nets' James Harden Tweeted

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets shared four photos on Twitter on Monday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Nets are 14-6 in their first 20 games of the season, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

What is even more impressive with their start to the season is the fact they have not had Kyrie Irving for any games this season.

Harden and Kevin Durant have been able to carry the team.

On the season, Harden is averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game.

Last season the Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs.

Harden is in his first full season with the Nets after being traded by the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball