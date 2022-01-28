Here's The GIF Kyrie Irving Tweeted

Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Thursday night.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Thursday night.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet with a GIF on Thursday night, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Irving is a part-time player this season, and only can play in road games due to the vaccine mandate in New York City preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center.

In the seven games that he has played he is averaging 23.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.  

He is also shooting an outstanding 50.4% from the field, and 36.6% from the three-point range. 

The Nets are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games. 

They are currently on a three-game losing streak, and in their last ten games have gone 4-6. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

