Here's The GIF Kyrie Irving Tweeted

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet with a GIF on Thursday night, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving is a part-time player this season, and only can play in road games due to the vaccine mandate in New York City preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center.

In the seven games that he has played he is averaging 23.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

He is also shooting an outstanding 50.4% from the field, and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The Nets are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak, and in their last ten games have gone 4-6.

