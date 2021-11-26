Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Here's The New Move Steph Curry Displayed In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers
    Publish date:

    Here's The New Move Steph Curry Displayed In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and Curry had a new celebration move.
    Author:

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and Curry had a new celebration move.

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 on Wednesday night in California, and the Warriors have a 16-2 record in the first 18 games of the season, which is the best record in the NBA. 

    Steph Curry had 25 points, four rebounds and ten assists, and in the game he had a new celebration move after making a three-pointers. 

    The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

    The Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two years, but had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three championships in that span. 

    This season they appear like they will once again be a contender to get back to the NBA Finals, and breaking their two-year playoff drought seems to be a given. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The New Move Steph Curry Displayed In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers

    just now
    USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother Seth In The 76ers-Warriors Game

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_9146527_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving To The Rockets For This Player

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17138486_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweeted

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Warriors' Klay Thompson Tweeted About Jordan Poole

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16965380_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Heat

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

    Nov 25, 2021