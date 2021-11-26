Here's The New Move Steph Curry Displayed In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 on Wednesday night in California, and the Warriors have a 16-2 record in the first 18 games of the season, which is the best record in the NBA.
Steph Curry had 25 points, four rebounds and ten assists, and in the game he had a new celebration move after making a three-pointers.
The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two years, but had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three championships in that span.
This season they appear like they will once again be a contender to get back to the NBA Finals, and breaking their two-year playoff drought seems to be a given.
