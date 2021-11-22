Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and before the game Bradley Beal sent out a tweet.

The post from Beal can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Beal and the Wizards have been off to a sensational start to the season.

They have an 11-5 record in their first 16 games with a lot of new players on the roster.

After trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason, there was not a lot of expectations for the Wizards.

However, they have the third best record in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Hornets come into the game with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games, and lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

