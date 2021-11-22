Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets On Monday
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and before the game Bradley Beal sent out a tweet.
The post from Beal can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Beal and the Wizards have been off to a sensational start to the season.
They have an 11-5 record in their first 16 games with a lot of new players on the roster.
After trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason, there was not a lot of expectations for the Wizards.
However, they have the third best record in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Hornets come into the game with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games, and lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.
