Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets

    November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and before the game Bradley Beal sent out a tweet. 

    The post from Beal can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Beal and the Wizards have been off to a sensational start to the season. 

    They have an 11-5 record in their first 16 games with a lot of new players on the roster. 

    After trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason, there was not a lot of expectations for the Wizards. 

    However, they have the third best record in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night. 

    Meanwhile, the Hornets come into the game with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games, and lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. 

    More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here. 

