Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 112-98 in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The Bucks advanced to 32-21 in the 53 games that they have played so far this season, and are now 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with a triple-double; 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

After winning the NBA title last season, they are once again one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

As for the Wizards, they have fallen to 23-27 in the 50 games that they have played this season, and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

