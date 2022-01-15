Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Blew Out The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP had a triple-double in the game scoring 30 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

The win improved the Bucks record to 27-17 on the season, and they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After winning the NBA title last season, they appear as if they will be good enough this season to contend for a title once again.

As for the Warriors, they lost their second straight game, and are just 5-5 in their last ten games.

However, they are still 30-11 and the second seed in the Western Conference.

