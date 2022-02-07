Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After The Grizzlies Beat The Magic
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic on Saturday evening in Florida.
After the game, Ja Morant posted a photo to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The All-Star point guard had 33 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the win.
The Grizzlies made the postseason last year as the eighth seed, and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz.
They were expected to be a solid team, but they have surprised everyone by being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA this year.
Right now, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-18 record in 55 games played.
They are also 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
