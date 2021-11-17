Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors 117-99 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

The Nets fell to 10-5 on the season, but are still 9-3 in their last 12 games, while the Warriors improved to 12-2, which is good for the best record in the entire NBA.

After the game, the 2018 MVP posted a photo to his Twitter account, and the tweet can be seen embedded below.

The All-Star guard is entering his second season (first full-season) with the Nets.

Last year they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7.

Harden had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists on Tuesday against the Warriors, and is averaging 19.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball