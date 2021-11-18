Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Cavs

After getting crushed by the Golden State Warriors the night before, the Brooklyn Nets rebounded fast with a 109-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo after the win, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Nets improved to 11-5 with the win, and are 10-4 since starting the season out 1-2 in their first three games.

Harden had 27 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the game, and Kevin Durant had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists.

As for the Cavs, they fell to 9-7, but have been one of the nice surprises to start the NBA season.

They have not made the playoffs since 2018, but appear to be good enough to at least compete for a spot this season.

