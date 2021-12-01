Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Here's The Photo The Suns Tweeted Of Chris Paul And Steph Curry
    The Phoenix Suns are playing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.
    The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and during the game the Suns tweeted out a photo. 

    The photo of Steph Curry and Chris Paul can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns. 

    Prior to making the NBA Finals last season, the Suns had been one of the worst teams in the NBA for a long time. 

    Meanwhile, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons before missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. 

    While Curry and Paul have had many battles in the playoffs (while Paul was with the Clippers and Rockets), the Suns and Warriors have not recently been good at the same time until now. 

    The Warriors came into the game with an 18-2 record, while the Suns came into the game with a 17-3 record and a 16-game winning streak. 

