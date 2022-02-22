Skip to main content
Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) posted photos to Instagram after the All-Star Game.

Team LeBron won the All-Star game against Team Durant on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, by a score of 163-160.  

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on Team LeBron, and the two-time MVP had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the game.  

Afterwards, the Milwaukee Bucks star posted photos to Instagram, which can be seen embedded below. 

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will resume action on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.  

On the season, the Bucks are 36-24 in 60 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 20-11 in the 31 games that they have played at home. 

Last season they won the NBA Championship. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

