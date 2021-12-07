Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 to advance to 16-9 on the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had been questionable for the game, but the two-time MVP who turned 27 on Monday ended up playing and scoring 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out two assists.

After the game, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP sent out a tweet with two photos and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo won his first championship last season, and the team is once again off to a great start to the season and look to be a contender once again.

As for the Cavaliers, they have not have been to the postseason since they had LeBron James in 2018, but they are off to a nice start to the season at 13-12 in their first 25 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball