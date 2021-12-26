Here's The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas
James Harden had not played since the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks on December 10, but on Christmas he made his return to the lineup.
The 2018 MVP had a triple-double with 36 points, ten rebounds and ten assists and the Nets won their 22nd game of the season 122-115 over the Lakers in Los Angeles.
After the game, Harden sent out a tweet with four photos, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Harden's tweet said: "gotta say it was a good day"
The four photos were one of him with his pre-game outfit on, two of him in the game by himself and one of him with teammate Patty Mills in the game.
The Nets are 22-9 in their first 31 games of the season, and have a two-game lead over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
