Here's The Photos RJ Barrett Posted To Instagram After The Knicks Beat The Kings

RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in California.

The New York Knicks won their second straight game when they beat the Sacramento Kings 131-115 in California on Monday night.     

RJ Barrett went off for 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and after the game he posted two photos to Instagram.  

The post from Barrett can be seen embedded below.   

The Knicks had been on a seven-game losing streak prior to beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Kings in back-to-back nights on the road.  

They improved to 27-38 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Currently, they are 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed in the conference, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

