    • November 19, 2021
    Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday
    Publish date:

    Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Friday. Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the best team in the NBA with a 13-2 record to start the season.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have been incredible to start the new NBA season with a 13-2 record in their first 15 games. 

    On Friday, Steph Curry sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Curry and the Warriors beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and the Cavs in Cleveland on Thursday. 

    On Friday they are in Detroit to play the Pistons, but Curry has been ruled out for the game with a hip injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Warriors made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and won the title three times, but in each of the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs. 

    This season it looks like they could make another run at an NBA Finals. 

