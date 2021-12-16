Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Here's The Update About Zach LaVine's Status
    Publish date:

    Here's The Update About Zach LaVine's Status

    According to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine will be out until after Christmas.
    Author:

    According to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine will be out until after Christmas.

    The Chicago Bulls have had many players in health and safety protocols, and due to that they have had their last two games (Tuesday and Thursday) postponed. 

    One of the players that has been out has been All-Star Zach LaVine, and according to Jamal Collier ESPN, head coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine will be out until after Christmas. 

    The Bulls have been off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season with a 17-10 record in their first 27 games, and they are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.     

    Last season they went 31-41, which had them as the 11th seed, and kept them out of the postseason and even the play-in tournament.  

    Their new additions of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have been a huge help to LaVine. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_15898181_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Knox Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
    News

    3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17129756_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jalen Smith's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Christian Wood's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: What's Going On With Zion Williamson?

    38 minutes ago