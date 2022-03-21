Skip to main content
Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet with a video on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet with a video on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet with a video on Sunday, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.    

Antetokounmpo missed the team's last game on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they got crushed 138-119.  

However, the Bucks have been having a phenomenal season that has them as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They had been the second seed, but the loss dropped them behind the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title, which was the first of Antetokounmpo's career. 

He is now a two-time NBA MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16931966_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17934348_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago